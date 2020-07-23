180 Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UPS. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 54.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine downgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Cowen cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays downgraded United Parcel Service from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.10.

UPS opened at $118.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $102.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.30. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $125.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 152.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Carol B. Tome bought 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $99.33 per share, with a total value of $1,003,233.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 13,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,865.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

