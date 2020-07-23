180 Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 394.3% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jane Lauder sold 35,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.45, for a total value of $6,102,934.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,218,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Parsons sold 2,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.50, for a total value of $585,559.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,559. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,430 shares of company stock valued at $11,143,837. 14.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on EL. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $187.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $179.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Estee Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.14.

Shares of EL opened at $195.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $70.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.25, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $193.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $137.01 and a 12 month high of $220.42.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

