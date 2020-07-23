180 Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $299,000. CA Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $761,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,366,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,814,863,000 after buying an additional 1,029,205 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 187.7% in the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 49,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 32,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% in the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPM opened at $98.69 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $302.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.27.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JPM. Credit Suisse Group set a $122.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Societe Generale raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

