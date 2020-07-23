180 Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in American Tower in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in American Tower by 168.3% in the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

In related news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $269,158.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,137,710.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.70, for a total value of $110,680.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,296 shares of company stock worth $2,506,244. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $259.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.45. American Tower Corp has a twelve month low of $174.32 and a twelve month high of $269.73.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 35.63% and a net margin of 24.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.92%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMT. Barclays began coverage on American Tower in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $296.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank began coverage on American Tower in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp downgraded American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Raymond James raised American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Tower from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.33.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

See Also: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.