180 Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,345 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Target by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 121,864 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $15,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at $926,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Target by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 149,018 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,180,000 after purchasing an additional 11,127 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in Target by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 538,264 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $69,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Target by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,479,067 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $317,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,880 shares during the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TGT opened at $123.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $60.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.39. Target Co. has a one year low of $80.03 and a one year high of $130.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.19. Target had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The business had revenue of $19.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Target’s payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 4,109 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total value of $493,244.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,875,597.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 7,415 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $889,874.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,270,882.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,524 shares of company stock worth $16,283,219. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of several research reports. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Target from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Target from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.04.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

