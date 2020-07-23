180 Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 900 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Wix.Com in the second quarter worth approximately $7,389,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.Com by 156.7% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 634 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.Com by 173.7% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 6,724 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Wix.Com in the second quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Wix.Com in the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

Wix.Com stock opened at $273.55 on Thursday. Wix.Com Ltd has a one year low of $76.81 and a one year high of $299.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $251.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.63. Wix.Com had a negative return on equity of 29.30% and a negative net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $215.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.80 million. On average, research analysts predict that Wix.Com Ltd will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WIX shares. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Wix.Com from $215.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Wix.Com in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on Wix.Com from $195.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Wix.Com in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Wix.Com from $166.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wix.Com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.06.

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

