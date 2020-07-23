180 Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 631 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 36.2% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.0% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 242,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $98,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 31.7% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 28,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.85, for a total value of $11,893,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,254.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $663,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,210,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 355,684 shares of company stock valued at $126,374,135. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NOW opened at $441.60 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $405.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $342.08. ServiceNow Inc has a 1-year low of $213.99 and a 1-year high of $454.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $83.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 502.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.34.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.10. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $336.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $397.67.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

