180 Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 3,542 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,725 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for 0.8% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in AT&T by 186.0% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang purchased 6,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at $276,207.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. DZ Bank lowered shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.58.

Shares of T stock opened at $30.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.48 and its 200-day moving average is $32.89. The stock has a market cap of $217.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

