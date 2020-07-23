180 Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 202 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,447 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 0.8% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 138.5% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 243.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in Home Depot by 120.5% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $265.17 on Thursday. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $265.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $250.15 and a 200-day moving average of $227.52.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The business had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $228.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.47.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

