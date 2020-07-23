180 Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 35,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after buying an additional 19,376 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 596,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,476,000 after buying an additional 202,568 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 3,628.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after buying an additional 30,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, CAO Andrew E. Page sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total value of $101,793.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $990,791.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AAP. Nomura Instinet raised their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $107.00 price target (down from $115.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Monday, April 13th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $136.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.05.

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $149.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.67. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.33 and a twelve month high of $171.43.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

