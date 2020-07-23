180 Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 265 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Tesla by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,694,412 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,473,791,000 after buying an additional 454,250 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,320,630 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,264,010,000 after buying an additional 408,744 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 158.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,566,544 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $655,333,000 after buying an additional 961,315 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Tesla by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,545,640 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $809,915,000 after buying an additional 8,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Tesla by 52,300.0% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,310,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,307,500 shares during the last quarter. 50.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSLA. Citigroup raised their target price on Tesla from $246.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BofA Securities raised their target price on Tesla from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Tesla from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Tesla in a report on Friday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $910.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $777.67.

In other news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.00, for a total transaction of $1,945,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,766 shares in the company, valued at $10,059,930. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $815.00, for a total value of $407,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,185 shares of company stock valued at $20,825,753. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA opened at $1,592.33 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,155.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $787.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.24. Tesla Inc has a 52-week low of $211.00 and a 52-week high of $1,794.99. The company has a market cap of $290.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,789.13 and a beta of 1.19.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $4.53. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla Inc will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Story: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.