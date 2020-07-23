180 Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,069 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLD. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 39.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,542,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,412,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714,243 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 210.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,954,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,177,625,000 after acquiring an additional 5,390,754 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at $110,936,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 31.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,740,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,667,000 after acquiring an additional 651,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 252.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,246,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,530,000 after acquiring an additional 892,603 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GLD opened at $175.63 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $132.30 and a 12-month high of $175.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $165.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.51.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

