1,382 Shares in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Bought by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,296,742,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,180,333,000. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at about $521,979,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 58.9% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 12,920,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,393,000 after buying an additional 4,791,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 133.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 529,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,062,000 after buying an additional 2,098,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Citigroup from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Citigroup from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Citigroup from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Argus raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.60.

Shares of C stock opened at $51.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Citigroup Inc has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.06 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

