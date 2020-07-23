$1.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) This Quarter

Analysts expect UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) to announce earnings of $1.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for UniFirst’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.27 and the highest is $1.86. UniFirst posted earnings of $2.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that UniFirst will report full-year earnings of $7.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.74 to $7.36. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.55 to $8.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow UniFirst.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The textile maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.13). UniFirst had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $445.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.28 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. TheStreet upgraded UniFirst from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on UniFirst from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on UniFirst from $187.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. UniFirst presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.67.

Shares of UNF stock opened at $180.94 on Monday. UniFirst has a fifty-two week low of $121.89 and a fifty-two week high of $217.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Monday, September 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.74%.

In related news, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $122,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,330. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Phillip L. Cohen sold 1,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.73, for a total value of $219,711.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,641,445.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in UniFirst during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in UniFirst by 25.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in UniFirst by 269.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 351 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in UniFirst during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in UniFirst by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 372 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

