-$1.50 EPS Expected for Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) will post ($1.50) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ralph Lauren’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.53) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.83). Ralph Lauren reported earnings of $1.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 184.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will report full-year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $3.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $6.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ralph Lauren.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The textile maker reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 6.24%. Ralph Lauren’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share.

RL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. TheStreet downgraded Ralph Lauren from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ralph Lauren presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,719,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 55,292 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,925,324 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $225,686,000 after purchasing an additional 602,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 390,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,828,000 after purchasing an additional 89,849 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RL opened at $71.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.28. Ralph Lauren has a 12 month low of $59.82 and a 12 month high of $128.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.02 and its 200 day moving average is $87.63.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ralph Lauren (RL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.