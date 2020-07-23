$0.79 EPS Expected for Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) will announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Smart Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.80. Smart Global reported earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 58%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Smart Global will report full-year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.57. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Smart Global.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.56 million. Smart Global had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 13.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share.

SGH has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Smart Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smart Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Smart Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Smart Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Smart Global from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

NASDAQ:SGH opened at $28.69 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $697.74 million, a P/E ratio of -220.68 and a beta of 1.09. Smart Global has a twelve month low of $16.42 and a twelve month high of $39.08.

In other news, CFO Jack A. Pacheco sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $337,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,893,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGH. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smart Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,757,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Smart Global by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 929,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,585,000 after acquiring an additional 261,320 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Smart Global by 657.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 199,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 172,843 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Smart Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,861,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smart Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,678,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Smart Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

