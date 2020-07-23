$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) will announce $0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Monster Beverage’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.51. Monster Beverage reported earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monster Beverage will report full year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.16. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Monster Beverage.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 27.77%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.97 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on MNST shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.24.

MNST opened at $75.73 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.60. Monster Beverage has a 1-year low of $50.06 and a 1-year high of $76.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.05.

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 64,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.82, for a total value of $4,707,303.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sydney Selati sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total transaction of $330,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,672,201.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,108 shares of company stock valued at $13,486,804 in the last quarter. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth $41,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 12.2% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

