$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) will post $0.47 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Concho Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $1.11. Concho Resources reported earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Concho Resources will report full year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $5.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to $8.43. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Concho Resources.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72. Concho Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 210.59%. The company had revenue of $922.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CXO. Raymond James upgraded Concho Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. TD Securities boosted their price target on Concho Resources from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America upgraded Concho Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Concho Resources from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Concho Resources from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.08.

In other news, Director Steven L. Beal sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total transaction of $1,202,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,174,996.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 117,159 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,034,000 after buying an additional 27,600 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Concho Resources by 593.0% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 82,896 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 70,934 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Concho Resources by 427.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,016 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 32,434 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Concho Resources by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,397 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors increased its holdings in Concho Resources by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 19,483 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CXO opened at $53.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Concho Resources has a 12 month low of $33.13 and a 12 month high of $104.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.12 and a 200-day moving average of $61.57. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.23%.

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

