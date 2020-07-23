$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) will announce $0.40 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Nike’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.64. Nike reported earnings of $0.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 53.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nike will report full year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.74. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $3.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Nike.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.53). Nike had a return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Nike’s revenue was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Nike from $80.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Nike from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nike from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Nike from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.01.

NKE opened at $98.91 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.48. Nike has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $105.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.95 billion, a PE ratio of 53.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.97%.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $5,880,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total transaction of $1,059,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 292,313 shares of company stock worth $28,847,939 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Nike by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,559,827 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $152,941,000 after purchasing an additional 725,997 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Nike by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 11,264 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its holdings in Nike by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 7,363 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Nike by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 59,356 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nike by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,696 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. 64.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

