-$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) will announce earnings per share of ($0.25) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Appian’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Appian posted earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 150%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Appian will report full year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.67). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.38). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Appian.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $78.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.32 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 15.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Appian from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Appian from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Appian in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Appian in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Appian has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.11.

In other Appian news, CFO Mark Steven Lynch sold 16,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $802,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,424. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.50 per share, for a total transaction of $14,125,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,517 shares of company stock worth $2,988,882. Insiders own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APPN. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Appian by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Appian by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Appian by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Appian by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Appian by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APPN opened at $50.56 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Appian has a 12 month low of $29.07 and a 12 month high of $64.72.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

