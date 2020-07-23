-$0.13 EPS Expected for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) will post ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Henry Schein’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.75) and the highest is $0.23. Henry Schein posted earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 115.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Henry Schein will report full-year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $2.91. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $3.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Henry Schein.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. Henry Schein had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Henry Schein from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

In other news, VP Walter Siegel sold 1,149 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $74,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,620 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 7.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,003,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,414,000 after purchasing an additional 837,255 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 0.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,668,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,827,000 after purchasing an additional 17,510 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,387,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,383,000 after purchasing an additional 51,836 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 13.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,358,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,134,000 after purchasing an additional 281,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 0.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,233,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,843,000 after purchasing an additional 7,128 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $67.75 on Monday. Henry Schein has a twelve month low of $41.85 and a twelve month high of $73.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.76. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

