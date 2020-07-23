$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) This Quarter

Analysts expect Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Core Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. Core Laboratories reported earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 80.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Core Laboratories will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Core Laboratories.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Core Laboratories had a negative net margin of 7.21% and a positive return on equity of 46.28%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Core Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Scotiabank cut shares of Core Laboratories from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Core Laboratories in a report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.41.

Shares of Core Laboratories stock opened at $22.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.95. Core Laboratories has a 52 week low of $6.68 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The stock has a market cap of $992.27 million, a PE ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 3.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 2.23%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 686.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 83,970 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 461.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 23,548 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Core Laboratories (CLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.