$0.05 EPS Expected for Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) will post $0.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vivint Solar’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is $0.02. Vivint Solar reported earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 120.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Vivint Solar will report full year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.13). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Vivint Solar.

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $91.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.72 million. Vivint Solar had a negative return on equity of 165.27% and a negative net margin of 32.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Vivint Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JMP Securities downgraded Vivint Solar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Vivint Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vivint Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Vivint Solar from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vivint Solar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.

In other Vivint Solar news, CFO Dana C. Russell sold 5,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total transaction of $53,443.35. Also, Director Joseph S. Tibbetts, Jr. sold 5,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.38, for a total value of $44,799.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,932.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,125 shares of company stock valued at $234,379. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Vivint Solar during the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Vivint Solar by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Vivint Solar by 17.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,049,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,327,000 after purchasing an additional 463,777 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Vivint Solar during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Vivint Solar during the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vivint Solar stock opened at $22.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -23.67 and a beta of 1.31. Vivint Solar has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $22.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32.

Vivint Solar Company Profile

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy primarily to residential customers in the United States. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2018, it had an aggregate capacity of 1,060.9 megawatts covering approximately 154,600 homes.

