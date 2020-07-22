Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Stock analysts at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Zynex in a report on Friday, July 10th. Northland Securities cut Zynex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, B. Riley cut Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Zynex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.70.

ZYXI opened at $21.82 on Monday. Zynex has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $29.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.49. The stock has a market cap of $724.27 million, a P/E ratio of 99.18 and a beta of 1.05.

Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 million. Zynex had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 152.81%. On average, research analysts predict that Zynex will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Sandgaard sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $27,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZYXI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Zynex by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 8,042 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Zynex by 310.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Zynex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $345,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Zynex by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 7,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Zynex by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 17,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. Its products include NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; and InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence.

