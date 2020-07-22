Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,900 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Zumiez worth $2,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Zumiez by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,000 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Zumiez by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,726 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Zumiez by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,217 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zumiez by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,200 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zumiez by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,936 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $25.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $636.51 million, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.64. Zumiez Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $35.68.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.15). Zumiez had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $137.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Zumiez Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zumiez news, Director Ernest R. Johnson sold 4,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $123,059.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ZUMZ shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Zumiez from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Zumiez from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Zumiez presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

