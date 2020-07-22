ZTCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $13.68 Million (ZT)

ZTCoin (CURRENCY:ZT) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 22nd. Over the last week, ZTCoin has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZTCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0490 or 0.00000940 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZTCoin has a total market capitalization of $13.68 million and approximately $2.97 million worth of ZTCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00045666 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $484.98 or 0.05190169 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003370 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00028472 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00017836 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00056606 BTC.

About ZTCoin

ZTCoin (ZT) is a token. ZTCoin’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 279,448,925 tokens. The official message board for ZTCoin is medium.com/@ZBGofficial . ZTCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ZTCoin

ZTCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZBG. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZTCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZTCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZTCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

