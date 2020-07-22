ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) PT Lowered to $48.00 at Barclays

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its target price decreased by analysts at Barclays from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.89% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ZoomInfo Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.53.

NASDAQ ZI opened at $42.90 on Monday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $32.10 and a fifty-two week high of $64.40.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 32,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of ZoomInfo Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for information and insights on the organizations and professionals in the United States and internationally. The company's platform helps sales and marketing professionals to identify the target customers, pinpoint the right decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft the right message, engage via automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

