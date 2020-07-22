Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $135.00 to $150.00. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Zoetis traded as high as $146.66 and last traded at $146.40, with a volume of 66085 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $144.66.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ZTS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Zoetis from $148.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Zoetis from $146.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.71.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.44, for a total value of $150,251.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,231,984.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.31, for a total transaction of $1,378,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,745,994.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,500 shares of company stock worth $2,439,082 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 99.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.91 and its 200 day moving average is $132.14. The stock has a market cap of $68.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 67.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.98%.

About Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

