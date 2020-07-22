Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $95.32

Shares of Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $95.32 and last traded at $95.25, with a volume of 40968 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $89.75.

Several brokerages have commented on ZEN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $107.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Zendesk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.29.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.38 and its 200 day moving average is $78.91. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of -62.45 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $237.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.94 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 26.62%. Zendesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zendesk Inc will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Zendesk news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.87, for a total value of $36,818.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,573.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total transaction of $3,680,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,078,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,367,995.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 142,594 shares of company stock valued at $11,218,424. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,218,718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $398,051,000 after acquiring an additional 943,914 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 792.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,765,978 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $305,070,000 after acquiring an additional 4,231,978 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,202,123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,814 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,840,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $117,829,000 after acquiring an additional 161,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 146.0% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,261,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,779,000 after acquiring an additional 749,027 shares during the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN)

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

