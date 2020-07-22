Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ZEN. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Zendesk from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday. Wedbush cut shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Zendesk from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Zendesk from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.29.

Get Zendesk alerts:

Shares of NYSE ZEN opened at $94.30 on Monday. Zendesk has a 1-year low of $50.23 and a 1-year high of $96.80. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of -62.45 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.91.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 26.62%. The company had revenue of $237.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zendesk will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.77, for a total value of $448,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Inamarie Johnson sold 406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $34,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,594 shares of company stock valued at $11,218,424 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Zendesk by 17.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,218,718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $398,051,000 after purchasing an additional 943,914 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Zendesk by 792.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,765,978 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $305,070,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231,978 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zendesk by 99.8% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,202,123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,814 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Zendesk by 9.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,840,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $117,829,000 after purchasing an additional 161,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Zendesk by 146.0% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,261,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,779,000 after purchasing an additional 749,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.