Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,620 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BRX. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter worth $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter worth $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter worth $60,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter worth $101,000. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

BRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Brixmor Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brixmor Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

NYSE BRX opened at $11.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $22.74.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $282.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.87 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.