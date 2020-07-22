Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 228 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 4,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,534,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,193,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Alphabet by 314.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 39,509 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,941,000 after acquiring an additional 29,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Alphabet by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 65,569 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $76,244,000 after acquiring an additional 16,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,800.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,594.57.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 30 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,328.50, for a total transaction of $39,855.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,591.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,363.61, for a total transaction of $81,816.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,257.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 242 shares of company stock worth $342,902 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,558.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,457.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,370.02. The stock has a market cap of $1,068.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $1,586.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 42.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

