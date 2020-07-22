Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,011 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA lifted its position in HubSpot by 15.1% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 148,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,737,000 after buying an additional 19,460 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at $74,246,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 13.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,520,000 after buying an additional 24,943 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 34.4% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 14.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot stock opened at $230.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. HubSpot Inc has a 52 week low of $90.83 and a 52 week high of $243.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $219.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.82.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $199.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that HubSpot Inc will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on HubSpot from $185.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on HubSpot from $184.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Mizuho lowered HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on HubSpot from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on HubSpot from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.76.

In related news, Director Ronald S. Gill sold 2,508 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.08, for a total transaction of $556,976.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,087.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,070 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.39, for a total value of $251,867.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,794,107.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,119,835 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

