Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Takes $261,000 Position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BECN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,189,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 437.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 783,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,950,000 after buying an additional 637,443 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,791,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,637,000 after buying an additional 379,873 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,695,000 after buying an additional 350,228 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,274,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,615,000 after buying an additional 317,202 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently commented on BECN shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:BECN opened at $27.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.66 and a 200-day moving average of $25.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.66 and a 12 month high of $37.87.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.08) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

