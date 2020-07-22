Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Sells 4,548 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,548 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 44,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. ValuEngine cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.15.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $78.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.48. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.33 and a 200 day moving average of $80.59.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.46% and a net margin of 21.10%. The company had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.01%.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,902,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,862 shares in the company, valued at $5,028,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $387,702. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

