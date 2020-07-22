Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Sells 356 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 22.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,501,000 after acquiring an additional 87,360 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,225,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 133,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,391,000 after purchasing an additional 11,847 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $189.77 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $126.00 and a 12-month high of $198.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $181.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.14.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

