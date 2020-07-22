Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Sells 3,069 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,069 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Rayonier in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Rayonier by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Rayonier in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rayonier in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Rayonier in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rayonier alerts:

RYN opened at $27.74 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.87 and a 200 day moving average of $25.96. Rayonier Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.96 and a 52-week high of $33.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.31 and a beta of 0.89.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Rayonier had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $259.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Rayonier’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is currently 234.78%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RYN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Rayonier in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup upgraded Rayonier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Rayonier from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rayonier presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

In other Rayonier news, CEO David L. Nunes acquired 1,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.82 per share, for a total transaction of $34,014.96. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,986 shares in the company, valued at $9,360,926.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.