Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Sells 302 Shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,378 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Splunk by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 1,513.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 242 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Splunk from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Splunk in a report on Friday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $243.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Splunk from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Splunk from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.71.

In related news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 16,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.88, for a total transaction of $3,006,078.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 312,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,907,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.01, for a total value of $104,760.63. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,827 shares in the company, valued at $4,080,924.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,261 shares of company stock valued at $16,136,689. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $203.95 on Wednesday. Splunk Inc has a 52-week low of $93.92 and a 52-week high of $213.26. The stock has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.95 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $193.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.94.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The software company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 17.40% and a negative net margin of 20.56%. The firm had revenue of $434.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

