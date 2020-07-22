Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Sells 280 Shares of Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,425 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gentherm by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,463 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank increased its stake in shares of Gentherm by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 9,086 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gentherm by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,377 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Gentherm by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,235 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Gentherm by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period.

Get Gentherm alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on THRM. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Gentherm in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Gentherm from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.50 target price on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Gentherm from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gentherm has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.42.

NASDAQ THRM opened at $39.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Gentherm Inc has a 52 week low of $27.24 and a 52 week high of $49.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.41.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $228.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.50 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 4.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Gentherm Inc will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.