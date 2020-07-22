Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Sells 24,675 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 24,675 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. TFO TDC LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 137.4% in the 1st quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. 52.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $44.65 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $76.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

