Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Sells 231 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,747 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1,730.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 787 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $287,000. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $575,000. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its position in Home Depot by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 3,353 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Home Depot by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,033 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HD. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Home Depot from $228.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Home Depot from $261.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Home Depot from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Home Depot from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.47.

Shares of HD stock opened at $262.42 on Wednesday. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $263.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $249.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.30.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.