Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Sells 154 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $296,913,000. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,677,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,455,207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $168,255,000 after buying an additional 612,656 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,516,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 482.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 609,992 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,803,000 after buying an additional 505,262 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on YUM shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cfra dropped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.43.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $91.04 on Wednesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.95 and a twelve month high of $119.72. The stock has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.68 and its 200 day moving average is $89.50.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 19.89%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $197,367.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,048 shares in the company, valued at $6,667,888.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 5,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $457,731.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,779,470.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,993 shares of company stock worth $866,686. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

