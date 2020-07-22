Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Primo Water in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Primo Water in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Primo Water by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Primo Water in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Primo Water alerts:

Primo Water stock opened at $14.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.77. Primo Water Co. has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.61.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $474.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.98 million. Primo Water had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 1.29%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Primo Water Co. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Primo Water from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Veritas Investment Research cut shares of Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Primo Water from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Primo Water from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.43.

Primo Water Profile

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.