Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 7,608 Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMT. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 332.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 33.6% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the first quarter valued at about $130,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Kennametal during the first quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kennametal during the first quarter worth about $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on KMT shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Kennametal in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $18.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

In other news, VP Michelle R. Keating sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total transaction of $218,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Judith L. Bacchus sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $279,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,157 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,343.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,750 shares of company stock worth $730,280 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

KMT opened at $26.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 2.38. Kennametal Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.45 and a 12 month high of $38.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.14. Kennametal had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $483.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

