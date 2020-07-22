Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 931 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Twilio by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Twilio by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Twilio by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in Twilio by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in Twilio by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $260.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $217.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.67. Twilio Inc has a twelve month low of $68.06 and a twelve month high of $264.50. The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. Twilio had a negative net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. The company had revenue of $364.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Twilio Inc will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.85, for a total transaction of $767,066.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.28, for a total transaction of $633,584.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 512,195 shares of company stock worth $102,326,806. 6.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $160.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Twilio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.10.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.