Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 8,890 Shares of Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) by 47.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,561 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,890 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Covanta were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVA. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Covanta by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,962 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Covanta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Covanta by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,567 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Covanta by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 116,535 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 7,703 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Covanta by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,032 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Covanta alerts:

NYSE:CVA opened at $9.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.50 and its 200 day moving average is $10.90. Covanta Holding Corp has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The energy company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). Covanta had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $468.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Covanta Holding Corp will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. Covanta’s payout ratio is 457.14%.

CVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Covanta to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Covanta in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group raised Covanta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Covanta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Covanta presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.44.

In other Covanta news, Director Ronald J. Broglio sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $58,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,685.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

About Covanta

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Covanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.