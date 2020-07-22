Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 27,861 Shares of WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,070 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,861 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in WPX Energy were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of WPX Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 577,206 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of WPX Energy by 2,170.9% during the 4th quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WPX Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,161,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of WPX Energy by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 78,858 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of WPX Energy by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 21,106 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WPX shares. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WPX Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of WPX Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. WPX Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.10.

Shares of WPX stock opened at $6.11 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -47.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 3.60. WPX Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $1.94 and a 12 month high of $14.43.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.59 million. WPX Energy had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 289.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that WPX Energy Inc will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

