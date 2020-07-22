Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,390 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Insulet during the second quarter worth $20,980,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Insulet by 31.8% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,243 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Insulet by 167.0% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,239 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Insulet by 5.9% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 811,715 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $157,684,000 after buying an additional 45,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Insulet during the second quarter worth $211,000.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $206.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cfra upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $162.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.37.

In other Insulet news, Director Corinne H. Nevinny sold 796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.54, for a total value of $155,649.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,038.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $202.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 4.15. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $115.56 and a 52-week high of $228.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,269.38 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $193.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.06.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Insulet had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

