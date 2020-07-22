Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Etsy during the 1st quarter worth about $471,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Etsy during the 1st quarter worth about $1,609,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Etsy by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 4,851 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 180.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 10,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,921,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,304,000 after purchasing an additional 127,428 shares during the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ETSY opened at $104.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.14. Etsy Inc has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $115.50.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $228.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.34 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Research analysts expect that Etsy Inc will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total value of $8,732,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,732,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 9,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $1,090,395.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,239 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,958.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 329,861 shares of company stock worth $30,101,703. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

ETSY has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Etsy from $78.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Etsy in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Etsy from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Etsy from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.86.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

