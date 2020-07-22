Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $302,000 Investment in Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,320 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 21,640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Trex by 1.8% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Trex by 41.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

Get Trex alerts:

TREX stock opened at $133.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.88 and its 200 day moving average is $102.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.47 and a beta of 1.71. Trex Company Inc has a 1-year low of $56.22 and a 1-year high of $138.34.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $200.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.40 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 36.67%. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trex Company Inc will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TREX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on Trex in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Trex from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Trex from $99.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

Trex Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.